The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.05. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 9,782 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Stories

