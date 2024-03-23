The Timken Company to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TKR)

Get Timken alerts:

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Timken in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

TKR stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Timken’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

