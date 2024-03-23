Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.01

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.01 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 43.66 ($0.56). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 43.80 ($0.56), with a volume of 93,399 shares.

Topps Tiles Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12. The company has a market capitalization of £86.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2,190.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.01.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

