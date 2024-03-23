Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.34

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$115.34 and traded as high as C$128.61. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$127.49, with a volume of 104,321 shares trading hands.

TIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares set a C$137.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$122.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$115.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.3013229 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total transaction of C$37,770.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total transaction of C$37,770.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,180 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

