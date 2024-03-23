Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.85. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 20,102 shares traded.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$196.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0540376 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

