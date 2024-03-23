Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.25

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.25 and traded as high as $33.24. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 436,326 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

