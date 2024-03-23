Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $260.83

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $260.83 and last traded at $260.10, with a volume of 26739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.02.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.51 and a 200-day moving average of $218.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.