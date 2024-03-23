Truist Financial Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $204.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $214.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Five Below Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after buying an additional 159,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after buying an additional 40,363 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Five Below by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

