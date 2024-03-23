U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $43.59 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

