U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 1,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USGO

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of U.S. GoldMining

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in U.S. GoldMining in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. GoldMining in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. GoldMining in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.