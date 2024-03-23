UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.81

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.81 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.40). UIL shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.40), with a volume of 12,611 shares changing hands.

UIL Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £92.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.81.

UIL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,509.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

UIL Company Profile

In related news, insider David Shillson purchased 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,633.72 ($12,264.44). 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Further Reading

