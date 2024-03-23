Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.16. Unisys shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 585,356 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $338.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.28 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 577.16%. Unisys’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 911,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,111,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 480,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 425,103 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

