Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.16. Unisys shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 585,356 shares changing hands.
Unisys Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $338.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.28 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 577.16%. Unisys’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
