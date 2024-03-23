United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.70

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.70 and traded as high as $8.24. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 4,701,997 shares traded.

UMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 889,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,903 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 46.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 259,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 218,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 219.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,019 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 36.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,246 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

