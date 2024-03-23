United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE URI opened at $714.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

