UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target Cut to $6.22

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $8.01 to $6.22 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $562.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in UP Fintech by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. 3.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

