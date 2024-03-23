US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

