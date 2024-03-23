US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

TRGP stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.20. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $111.75.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

