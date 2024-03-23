US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of US Foods worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,684,000 after buying an additional 257,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,021,000 after buying an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,672,000 after buying an additional 3,045,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

USFD stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

