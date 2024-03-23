VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Trading Down 2%

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.94 and last traded at $72.37. Approximately 301,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 533,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.85.
VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.65.
