Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $57.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

