Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $104.26

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.26 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.46). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 33,491 shares trading hands.

Vianet Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,000.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Dickson acquired 20,000 shares of Vianet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,406.11). Insiders own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

