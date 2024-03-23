Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 153.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Vizsla Silver Price Performance
Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $296.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.
Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
