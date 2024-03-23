Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 153.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $296.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 51.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 1,045.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

