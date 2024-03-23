Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $421.41

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.41 ($5.36) and traded as high as GBX 433.80 ($5.52). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 428.80 ($5.46), with a volume of 276,344 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The company has a market cap of £848.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,041.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 421.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 398.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,809.52%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

