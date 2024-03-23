Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.05

Shares of Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.05 and traded as high as C$33.51. Wajax shares last traded at C$33.30, with a volume of 16,968 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Wajax Trading Down 0.2 %

Wajax Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$721.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Wajax’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

