Wedbush Comments on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FENC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $292.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,431.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,046 shares of company stock valued at $216,978 over the last 90 days. 11.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

