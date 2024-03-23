Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.
NYSE GEO opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.
