Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

NYSE GEO opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 960,968 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 90,369 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 566,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

