Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.00

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $7.30. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 132,253 shares traded.
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.