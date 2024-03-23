Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

