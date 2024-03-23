Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.57. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 267,642 shares trading hands.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $255.89 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 655,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Copper and Gold by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Copper and Gold by 53.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

