Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 537 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $200.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $200.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

