Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celanese alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,947,000 after acquiring an additional 323,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,022,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CE opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $169.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.