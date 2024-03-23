Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

