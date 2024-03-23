Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $152.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $154.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.