Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,246,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after purchasing an additional 725,272 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,040 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,580,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

