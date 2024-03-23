Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 365.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $256.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

