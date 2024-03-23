Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.18 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $284.31 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.41.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

