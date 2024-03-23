Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

