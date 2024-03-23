Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.54 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 55,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 33,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $556.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.54. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.96 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.