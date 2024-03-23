Whittier Trust Co. Has $1 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 84,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE opened at $67.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

