Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.45% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $235.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.