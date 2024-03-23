Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 16,418.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,666 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,620,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tanger by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 909,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tanger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $28.93 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

