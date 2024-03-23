Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 63.92%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

