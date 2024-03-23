Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.55. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

