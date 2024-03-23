Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $322.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $327.36.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.