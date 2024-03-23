Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 135.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.85 and a 200 day moving average of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.33 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $276.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 499,887 shares in the company, valued at $86,860,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 499,887 shares in the company, valued at $86,860,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 844,406 shares of company stock worth $129,339,482 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.