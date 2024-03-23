Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,172,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $172.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $175.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

