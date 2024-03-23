Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $735,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 1.9 %

Allstate stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

