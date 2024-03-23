Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $794,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 164,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,780,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $92.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

