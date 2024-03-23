Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after buying an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,661,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

