Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $121.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

